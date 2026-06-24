Family seeks gov’t help to bring slain NPA leader home

She said they learned of his death only through social media and last saw him alive about 20 years ago before he joined the communist movement.

“We cannot afford to transport the body to our place, we are very poor,” she said in Visayan.

Kakoy was killed during a series of midnight operations, when troops from the 1st Special Forces Battalion engaged fleeing NPA remnants. Another member, identified as Edward Pantandon, alias “Wando,” was also killed.

The bodies of the two slain rebels were airlifted to Malaybalay City, where the local government initially provided assistance for embalming.

Sustained joint military operations conducted by frontline units under the 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division led to the neutralization of Kakoy and another NPA member, as well as the recovery of three high-powered firearms following encounters in Sitio Tagiptip, Barangay Iba, Cabanglasan, and Sitio Nalumosan, Barangay Silae, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, on Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Seigfred C. Tubalado, commander of the 403rd Brigade, said the operations are targeting the remaining two leaders and 15 members of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC), including leaders identified as Alias Jakim and secretary general Julia Kagadas, alias “Reda.”