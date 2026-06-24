DOF backs National Single Window rollout

A total of 72 trade-related and other government agencies are scheduled to be integrated into the platform through four rollout phases from 2026 to 2028.

As part of the pilot implementation, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the National Tobacco Administration (NTA) successfully completed user acceptance testing for the onboarding of the Authority to Release Imported Goods (ATRIG) and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) systems. Live operations began on June 22 for selected clients.

“The National Single Window will reduce red tape, lower costs, and speed up trade transactions. By digitalizing regulatory processes, we are making it easier to do business in the Philippines and strengthening our competitiveness in the global economy,” Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go said.

The NSW-ITFP is being implemented by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) under a Build-Operate-Transfer public-private partnership with TradeX Network Inc., while the DOF serves as the lead policy and oversight agency for trade facilitation reforms.

In a separate statement, BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza said the platform will help make government transactions easier and more efficient for businesses.

“Integrating eATRIG into the National Single Window helps us do exactly that under the Digital and Data Transformation pillar of the BIR DARES Reform Agenda and supports our ongoing efforts to make compliance simpler and government services more efficient,” Mendoza said.