DoF, BIR unify taxpayer portal

The Department of Finance (DoF) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) have launched a new portal under the Large Taxpayers Service as part of efforts to accelerate tax administration reforms and digital transformation.

Launched on Tuesday, 26 May, at the BIR National Office in Quezon City, the Taxpayer Portal is a centralized digital platform that enables management of tax records and transactions through a single system.

Through the portal, taxpayers may view registration details, monitor filed returns by tax type, track payments, access account ledgers and receive system-generated reminders.

Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go, who led the launch ceremony, said the portal eliminates the need to navigate multiple systems and sift through fragmented records to complete tax compliance requirements.