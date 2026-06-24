DepEd orders review after school shooting

“The tragedy in Tacloban is a painful reminder that learner protection requires constant vigilance and shared commitment,” Angara said in a statement.

“While investigations will establish the facts surrounding this incident, we must ask what more can be done to better support our learners and strengthen the protective systems around them,” he added.

The review will cover the implementation of DepEd’s Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment, which took effect this year, as well as mechanisms for reporting and responding to concerns involving learners.

“Effective protection also requires strong child protection mechanisms, mental health and psychosocial support, anti-bullying interventions, family engagement, and accessible pathways for learners who may be experiencing difficulties to seek help,” he said.

Angara said schools must also strengthen coordination with the Philippine National Police, Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and local government units to ensure timely intervention for vulnerable children.

The DepEd also plans to convene stakeholders from the education, health, social welfare, law enforcement, and civil society sectors to review referral systems and expand support services for learners.

Two Grade 9 students, aged 14 and 15, allegedly opened fire inside San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on 22 June, killing three students and injuring at least 20 others.

Authorities have taken both suspects into custody and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Initial reports suggested the students may have experienced bullying, although investigators have yet to establish a motive.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Schools Division Office of Tacloban City mobilized psychological first aid and psychosocial support services for affected students, parents, and school personnel, while conducting emergency security meetings with school officials.

Classes resumed Wednesday in 57 public schools under the Tacloban division after a brief suspension, although San Jose National High School will remain closed until 26 June.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a full investigation into the attack, while the Commission on Human Rights launched a parallel inquiry and called for a child-sensitive response for both the victims and the juvenile suspects.

For the DepEd, however, the challenge extends beyond responding to a single incident.

Angara said the agency’s focus is on strengthening systems that can detect warning signs, respond to learner concerns and prevent violence before it escalates.