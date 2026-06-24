De Jesus banners top volley coaches

The Lady Spikers delivered one of the most dominant campaigns in league history, completing a perfect 16-0 season capped by a Finals triumph over then two-time defending champion NU in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

The historic “Sweep 16” also allowed De Jesus and La Salle to exorcise the ghosts of Season 76. This time, the Lady Spikers finished the job and returned the championship to Taft Avenue.

Another compelling story came from Mayeth Carolino, who returned to Letran nearly three decades after her playing days and guided the Lady Knights back to glory as head coach.

A champion as a player, Carolino replicated that success from the sidelines as Letran dethroned Saint Benilde in the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball finals.

Carolino was part of Letran’s championship teams in 1997 and 1998 and also captured Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors during her collegiate career.

In 2026, she once again played a pivotal role in the school’s return to prominence, earning NCAA Women’s Volleyball Coach of the Year honors from the seven coaching awards supported by the San Miguel Corporation.

The storylines were equally impressive on the men’s side of the annual awarding rites.

The Bulldogs continued their reign as the gold standard of UAAP men’s volleyball under decorated mentor Dante Alinsunurin.

Set to receive the UAAP Men’s Volleyball Coach of the Year award, Alinsunurin guided NU to a sixth consecutive championship after defeating Far Eastern University in the Season 88 finals. The title was the Bulldogs’ eighth in their remarkable 11th straight Finals appearance.

Meanwhile, redemption finally arrived for Arnold Laniog and Saint Benilde.

A longtime fixture in the Benilde program as both player and coach, Laniog steered the Blazing Spikers to the NCAA Season 101 championship, ending a nine-year title drought.