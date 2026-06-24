Caloocan tightens hold of MPBL lead

Manwhile, the Cebu Greats met stiff resistance and went through overtime to subdue the Bulacan Kuyas, 85-80, in the second game, while the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys outgunned the Parañaque Patriots, 104-79, in the nightcap.

Wowie Escosio bundled six points while Ice Hontiveros soared for the rebound and put the ball in for the final count that handed Cebu its fourth straight win and an 11-3 slate.

The 6-foot-4 Escosio posted 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors over Alfrancis Tamsi with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Dhon Reverente, with 11 points, 14 rebounds and two assists.

Other Greats who delivered were Mark Meneses with eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks, Simon Camacho with six points and 10 rebounds, and Hontiveros, with seven points and six rebounds.

Cebu could have won outright, but Alvin Baetiong missed two attempts underneath in the last 3.5 seconds, sending the game into extension at 76-76.