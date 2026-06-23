Ombudsman files 2 graft raps vs Cebu vice mayor

One of the charges stemmed from the release of P570,000 in anniversary bonuses to municipal employees in 2019. Dotillos was accused of conspiring with Municipal Budget Officer Teresita Cabahug in authorizing the disbursement despite the absence of an approved appropriation.

Dotillos and Cabahug sought reconsideration of the case, arguing that the bonuses were processed in good faith and that the lack of council authorization was merely a procedural lapse.

The Ombudsman rejected the argument and found probable cause to prosecute.

“With no appropriation to support the subject disbursement, the Municipality of Borbon suffered undue injury in the amount of P570,000 as this sum was never supposed to be disbursed as an anniversary bonus,” the ruling stated.