Ombudsman files 2 graft raps vs Cebu vice mayor

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed two separate graft charges against Borbon, Cebu Vice Mayor Noel Dotillos over the alleged unauthorized release of employee bonuses and the hiring of his wife as municipal health officer without the required approval of the Sangguniang Bayan.
In both cases, the Ombudsman found that Dotillos acted without authority from the municipal council.
One of the charges stemmed from the release of P570,000 in anniversary bonuses to municipal employees in 2019. Dotillos was accused of conspiring with Municipal Budget Officer Teresita Cabahug in authorizing the disbursement despite the absence of an approved appropriation.
Dotillos and Cabahug sought reconsideration of the case, arguing that the bonuses were processed in good faith and that the lack of council authorization was merely a procedural lapse.
The Ombudsman rejected the argument and found probable cause to prosecute.
“With no appropriation to support the subject disbursement, the Municipality of Borbon suffered undue injury in the amount of P570,000 as this sum was never supposed to be disbursed as an anniversary bonus,” the ruling stated.