New standard in animal care

Both Dr. Z and Dr. Aivee Aguilar Teo are also among the most loyal and loving pet parents I have met. Truth to tell, one of the first interviews I had many moons ago was with them as pet lovers.

Our first five years as a couple were spent via long distance, Dr. Aivee said back then. “There was no way to way for us to have a dog.”

“That was five years without dogs,” added Dr Z. “We need to be together to raise a family, so, in 2010 we settled here in Manila.”

It was in 2016 that the couple and their kids, KenZ, Kenzo and Kelli, moved to their house.

It was at that time that Dr. Z did some research and got his first family dog, a St. Bernard.

“I saw you were ordering something online that you didn’t tell me about,” Dr. Z told Dr. Aivee. “Well, since you didn’t tell me about it, I have my own secrets to tell you, I ordered a St. Bernard.

Fast forward

Last week, many years later, I was able to drop by the opening of the brand new Luxuri Pets in Parqal Mall.

Luxuri Pets, the premium veterinary and companion animal care brand of The Aivee Group, has expanded its specialized pet care services to southern Metro Manila. Combining medical innovation, expert veterinary care and compassionate service, Luxuri Pets aims to elevate the standard of pet wellness in the Philippines.

The opening was attended by guests, including Las Piñas Mayor April Aguilar, actresses Bela Padilla and Bianca de Vera, actor Dustin Yu, Aivee Group creative director Tim Yap and Parqal Mall operations manager Guia Pajimola, who joined the celebration with their pets. The launch featured interactive activities showcasing Luxuri Pets’ facilities and services designed for both pets and their owners.