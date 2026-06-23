New standard in animal care

Just because pets have fur does not mean they can have no skin problems.
Recognizing “a growing need for specialized veterinary skin care services in the country,” Dr. Z’Shen Te, co-founder of The Aivee Group said they decided to extend their expertise to pets.
“As pet owners ourselves, we wanted to create a space where pets could receive the same level of care, expertise and attention that has always defined The Aivee Group,” he said. “Through Luxuri Pets, we are extending our expertise to help pets live healthier, happier and more comfortable lives.”
Both Dr. Z and Dr. Aivee Aguilar Teo are also among the most loyal and loving pet parents I have met. Truth to tell, one of the first interviews I had many moons ago was with them as pet lovers.
Our first five years as a couple were spent via long distance, Dr. Aivee said back then. “There was no way to way for us to have a dog.”
“That was five years without dogs,” added Dr Z. “We need to be together to raise a family, so, in 2010 we settled here in Manila.”
It was in 2016 that the couple and their kids, KenZ, Kenzo and Kelli, moved to their house.
It was at that time that Dr. Z did some research and got his first family dog, a St. Bernard.
“I saw you were ordering something online that you didn’t tell me about,” Dr. Z told Dr. Aivee. “Well, since you didn’t tell me about it, I have my own secrets to tell you, I ordered a St. Bernard.
Fast forward
Last week, many years later, I was able to drop by the opening of the brand new Luxuri Pets in Parqal Mall.
Luxuri Pets, the premium veterinary and companion animal care brand of The Aivee Group, has expanded its specialized pet care services to southern Metro Manila. Combining medical innovation, expert veterinary care and compassionate service, Luxuri Pets aims to elevate the standard of pet wellness in the Philippines.
The opening was attended by guests, including Las Piñas Mayor April Aguilar, actresses Bela Padilla and Bianca de Vera, actor Dustin Yu, Aivee Group creative director Tim Yap and Parqal Mall operations manager Guia Pajimola, who joined the celebration with their pets. The launch featured interactive activities showcasing Luxuri Pets’ facilities and services designed for both pets and their owners.
“Luxuri Pets is our dedication to our beloved pets,” said Dr. Aivee, co-founder of Luxuri Pets. “It reflects our commitment to providing them with the highest standard of care and ensuring they receive the quality treatment they deserve.”
In support of animal welfare efforts, Luxuri Pets has partnered with CARA Philippines and Biyaya Animal Care, extending assistance through the donation of essential pet supplies to aid their rescue and advocacy work.
Advancing specialized pet dermatology
A key focus of Luxuri Pets is its veterinary dermatology service, Luxuri Pet Derm, which addresses a wide range of skin and coat conditions in companion animals. Equipped with advanced technology and supported by veterinary specialists, the facility offers laser therapy, targeted treatments, and customized dermatological care plans.
Luxuri Pets manages a wide range of dermatological concerns, from fur thinning, excessive shedding, and yeast infections to more advanced bacterial skin diseases and hormone-related skin conditions. Through specialized treatment plans, Luxuri Pets aims to improve not only the appearance of pets’ coats but also their overall health, comfort, and well-being.
Among its signature offerings is the 2-Minute Magic Laser, a gentle treatment designed to support skin health, improve coat quality, and create the signature “Teddy Bear Effect,” giving pets a fuller, fluffier, and healthier-looking appearance.
“My pet, Gigi, suffered from hormonal deficiencies that caused significant fur loss,” shared Tim Yap. “With the help of Luxuri Pets’ treatments, she has regained her coat. I’m grateful that specialized pet skin care services like this are now available to help improve the comfort and quality of life of our pets.”
Veterinary and pet care services
Beyond dermatology, Luxuri Pets offers a full range of veterinary services including preventive wellness care, diagnostics and imaging, surgery, dental care and recovery support.
The facility features separate cat and dog wards, dedicated spaces for infectious and non-infectious cases, a fully equipped diagnostic laboratory, and private visitation rooms for pet owners.
Additional services include grooming, daycare, home-based training, pet transport assistance, and premium travel accessories. The branch also provides pet retail essentials and offers animals for rehoming to support responsible pet adoption.
Luxuri Pets is located at Parqal Mall and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For updates, follow Luxuri Pets on its official Facebook and Instagram pages.