Communitails Inc. strengthens push to professionalize Animal-Assisted Services in Philippines

Communitails Inc. strengthens its advocacy for the professionalization of Animal-Assisted Services (AAS) in the Philippines ahead of the 2nd Philippine Human-Animal Bond Conference (PHABCon), scheduled for Saturday, 30 May 2026, at Ateneo de Manila University.
During a press briefing, the organization highlighted the growing role of AAS in mental health, psychosocial support, and rehabilitation, alongside partner institutions including the Pet Food Institute (PFI), the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH), and the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD).
AAS centers on the therapeutic relationship between humans and trained animals, particularly dogs, which are used to provide comfort, emotional support, and psychosocial intervention in various settings.
In recent years, the organization has launched several AAS initiatives across different sectors.
Therapy Dog Visits
One of Communitails’ most common programs is Therapy Dog Visits, where participants interact with and pet trained therapy dogs. The activity caters to a broad audience, including students and employees seeking stress relief and emotional support.
Animal-Assisted Therapy for Chronic Schizophrenia Patients
The organization also conducts Animal-Assisted Therapy sessions for chronic schizophrenia patients. Activities include guided introductions and interactions with therapy dogs, after which patients are assessed to determine the impact of the engagement.
Communitails also clarified that AAS is intended to complement, not replace, formal psychiatric or psychological treatment.
Trauma-Informed AAS
Communitails also discussed its Trauma-Informed Animal-Assisted Services initiatives, including pilot therapy sessions for survivor leaders conducted in partnership with International Justice Mission and the Philippine Survivor Network, with support from the Atlantic Fellows program.
The initiative marked the organization’s expansion into trauma-informed psychosocial support services.
Pioneering Animal-Assisted Therapy for Female Adolescent Trauma Survivors in the Philippines (PROJECT PAATTS)
Project PAATTS is a pilot study led by the NCMH and funded by DOST-PCHRD. The project focuses on female adolescent trauma survivors aged 12 to 17.
ALAGANG PAWSITIBO
Communitails also introduced “Alagang Pawsitibo,” a wellness program designed for hospital-based employees and frontline workers at the NCMH.
AAS for Pediatric Rehabilitation Professionals
The organization recently concluded training sessions for pediatric rehabilitation professionals on 9 May 2026 as part of its efforts to expand AAS applications in healthcare settings.
However, Communitails said that while it remains open to involving other animals in future programs, dogs continue to be the primary therapy animals because of their more predictable behavior and trainability compared to other species.
Licensed Psychologist and Program Manager of Communitails Inc., Danielle Marie Parreño, told DAILY TRIBUNE that they cater to dogs due to their predictable behaviors.
“In other countries, like the USA, AAS work with smaller mammals. So yung nabanggit mong rabbits, guinea pigs. Meron ding equine or horses kasi there have been a lot of studies if you take a look in literature wherein iba rin yung pagrespond ng mga horses when it comes to… let’s say sensitivity of the emotions of the humans na kasama nila. But we don’t have that yet here in the Philippines, and Communitails is primarily working with therapy dogs precisely kasi mas predictable. May mga nagsasabi ng “may alaga akong pusa, baka pwedeng ipa-screen,” so yun siguro yung current limitation [of the program].”
Communitails described PHABCon as a non-profit organization in the Philippines established as the next chapter in their journey in aiming for AAS.
In 2022, they held the first PHABCon conference online due to ongoing pandemic-related restrictions.