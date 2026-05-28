Communitails Inc. strengthens push to professionalize Animal-Assisted Services in Philippines

AAS centers on the therapeutic relationship between humans and trained animals, particularly dogs, which are used to provide comfort, emotional support, and psychosocial intervention in various settings.

In recent years, the organization has launched several AAS initiatives across different sectors.

Therapy Dog Visits

One of Communitails’ most common programs is Therapy Dog Visits, where participants interact with and pet trained therapy dogs. The activity caters to a broad audience, including students and employees seeking stress relief and emotional support.

Animal-Assisted Therapy for Chronic Schizophrenia Patients

The organization also conducts Animal-Assisted Therapy sessions for chronic schizophrenia patients. Activities include guided introductions and interactions with therapy dogs, after which patients are assessed to determine the impact of the engagement.

Communitails also clarified that AAS is intended to complement, not replace, formal psychiatric or psychological treatment.

Trauma-Informed AAS

Communitails also discussed its Trauma-Informed Animal-Assisted Services initiatives, including pilot therapy sessions for survivor leaders conducted in partnership with International Justice Mission and the Philippine Survivor Network, with support from the Atlantic Fellows program.

The initiative marked the organization’s expansion into trauma-informed psychosocial support services.

Pioneering Animal-Assisted Therapy for Female Adolescent Trauma Survivors in the Philippines (PROJECT PAATTS)

Project PAATTS is a pilot study led by the NCMH and funded by DOST-PCHRD. The project focuses on female adolescent trauma survivors aged 12 to 17.

ALAGANG PAWSITIBO

Communitails also introduced “Alagang Pawsitibo,” a wellness program designed for hospital-based employees and frontline workers at the NCMH.



AAS for Pediatric Rehabilitation Professionals

The organization recently concluded training sessions for pediatric rehabilitation professionals on 9 May 2026 as part of its efforts to expand AAS applications in healthcare settings.