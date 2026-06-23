General Mamerto Natividad unveils new monument honoring revolutionary hero

The unveiling ceremony was accompanied by a wreath-laying activity and a 21-gun salute rendered by the 48th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army's 7th Infantry Division in front of the Municipal Hall.

Mayor Hilario Ponce, Vice Mayor Samson Caberto III and other local officials led the celebration, which paid tribute to one of Nueva Ecija's most distinguished sons and a hero of the Philippine Revolution.

Located in front of the Municipal Hall, the new monument serves as a symbol of bravery, patriotism and sacrifice, commemorating Natividad's contributions to the country's struggle for independence. He is widely regarded as one of the youngest and most capable military leaders of the Himagsikang Pilipino.

Representing Gov. Aurelio "Oyie" Matias Umali during the event was former Vice Governor Emmanuel Antonio "Doc Anthony" Umali, regional chairperson of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Norwin Pasamonte, commander of the 7th Infantry Division, was represented by Col. Racci Alejandro Sotto, assistant division commander for operations.

Also present were Brig. Gen. Eugenio Julio Osias IV, commander of the 703rd Infantry Brigade, and Nampicuan Mayor Mario Lacurom, along with other government officials and guests.

A highlight of the celebration was the message delivered by descendants of Gen. Natividad, Fernando Natividad-Capati and Malou Natividad-Capati, who shared reflections on the revolutionary leader's life, patriotism and enduring legacy.

The municipality said the anniversary celebration underscored its commitment to preserving the stories and sacrifices of heroes whose contributions helped shape the nation.