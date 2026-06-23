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Jamco allots P600M for expansion project in Clark Aviation Capital

STRENGTHENED PARTNERSHIP. Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) President and CEO Jojit Alcazar (second from left) and Jamco Philippines Inc. President Giovanni Atzei (second from right) signed the lease agreement for the expansion of the operations of the Japanese company to increase the production of advanced aircraft interior components supplied to Airbus in Toulouse, France, and Boeing in South Carolina and Seattle, Washington in the United States. Jamco Philippines committed to invest at least P600 million within the first three years and increase its workforce from approximately 450 employees today to as many as 1,400 personnel upon completion of the expansion in 2028. Witnessing the signing are CIAC Director Rommel Santiago (left) and Jamco Philippines Inc. Vice-President Motonori Kikuchi.
STRENGTHENED PARTNERSHIP. Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) President and CEO Jojit Alcazar (second from left) and Jamco Philippines Inc. President Giovanni Atzei (second from right) signed the lease agreement for the expansion of the operations of the Japanese company to increase the production of advanced aircraft interior components supplied to Airbus in Toulouse, France, and Boeing in South Carolina and Seattle, Washington in the United States. Jamco Philippines committed to invest at least P600 million within the first three years and increase its workforce from approximately 450 employees today to as many as 1,400 personnel upon completion of the expansion in 2028. Witnessing the signing are CIAC Director Rommel Santiago (left) and Jamco Philippines Inc. Vice-President Motonori Kikuchi.CIAC
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Jamco Philippines Inc. (JPI), a major aerospace manufacturing company specializing in commercial aircraft interiors and subassembly components, is set to infuse P600 million for its expansion project at the Clark Aviation Capital.

STRENGTHENED PARTNERSHIP. Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) President and CEO Jojit Alcazar (second from left) and Jamco Philippines Inc. President Giovanni Atzei (second from right) signed the lease agreement for the expansion of the operations of the Japanese company to increase the production of advanced aircraft interior components supplied to Airbus in Toulouse, France, and Boeing in South Carolina and Seattle, Washington in the United States. Jamco Philippines committed to invest at least P600 million within the first three years and increase its workforce from approximately 450 employees today to as many as 1,400 personnel upon completion of the expansion in 2028. Witnessing the signing are CIAC Director Rommel Santiago (left) and Jamco Philippines Inc. Vice-President Motonori Kikuchi.
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STRENGTHENED PARTNERSHIP. Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) President and CEO Jojit Alcazar (second from left) and Jamco Philippines Inc. President Giovanni Atzei (second from right) signed the lease agreement for the expansion of the operations of the Japanese company to increase the production of advanced aircraft interior components supplied to Airbus in Toulouse, France, and Boeing in South Carolina and Seattle, Washington in the United States. Jamco Philippines committed to invest at least P600 million within the first three years and increase its workforce from approximately 450 employees today to as many as 1,400 personnel upon completion of the expansion in 2028. Witnessing the signing are CIAC Director Rommel Santiago (left) and Jamco Philippines Inc. Vice-President Motonori Kikuchi.
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Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Alcazar and JPI President Giovanni Atzei signed the lease agreement at the CIAC Office on 23 June 2026, formalizing the company’s continued presence and expansion in Clark.

The lease agreement underscores the company’s confidence in the country as a strategic location for aerospace manufacturing and reinforcing CIAC’s vision of developing Clark into a premier aviation and aerospace hub in the region.

Under the agreement, JPI has committed to invest at least P600 million within the first three years, with the expanded facility expected to be fully operational by 2028.

“This is more than an expansion of capacity; it is an elevation of capability,” Alcazar said, adding, “It positions Clark as a strategic manufacturing hub within the global aerospace industry and further demonstrates that world-class aerospace production can be proudly accomplished in the Philippines.”

JPI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jamco Corporation, a Japanese company headquartered in Tokyo. Its primary business is the manufacture of aircraft parts and equipment, including advanced aircraft interior components supplied to the global aerospace industry.

The company has operated in Clark for the past 15 years and supports the global supply chains of leading aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing. Through the expansion, Jamco intends to strengthen its operations in Clark to better serve its international clients and meet growing market demand.

As part of the expansion, the company will transition from partial assembly operations previously undertaken in Japan to full and final assembly in Clark.

Finished products will be shipped directly to Airbus facilities in Toulouse, France, and Boeing facilities in South Carolina and Seattle, Washington.

Alcazar said the project would not only bring substantial capital investment but also create significant employment opportunities and further strengthen the country’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

“Beyond the capital investment, Jamco Philippines’ plan to double its production capacity is expected to generate thousands of skilled and sustainable jobs, contribute to regional economic growth, and strengthen the local talent base needed to support the country’s expanding aerospace manufacturing industry,” he said.

Jamco’s workforce is projected to grow from approximately 450 employees to as many as 1,400 personnel upon completion of the expansion.

The renewed partnership between CIAC and JPI supports the national government’s efforts to transform the Clark Civil Aviation Complex into the “Clark Aviation Capital”, an integrated ecosystem for aviation, logistics, commerce, and sustainable urban development aimed at driving long-term economic growth.

Jamco Philippines Inc. (JPI)
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