Lufthansa Technik to build second maintenance facility in Clark

The Clark facility will complement the company’s existing operations at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, where Lufthansa Technik Philippines has operated for more than 25 years and recently secured a long-term lease extension. Together, the two facilities are expected to serve as a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub for widebody aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region.

Soeren Stark, chief executive officer of Lufthansa Technik, said the investment forms part of the company’s long-term growth strategy in Asia.

“Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world, and the Philippines are central to our strategy in this region. With the investment in the new site in Clark, we are taking the next decisive step in our growth strategy and positioning Lufthansa Technik for the future of aviation — well beyond the borders of this region,” Stark said.

Holger Beck, chief executive officer of Lufthansa Technik Philippines, said the expansion reflects the company’s commitment to the Philippines and the broader Asia-Pacific market.

“With the new base maintenance location in Clark, we are making a significant investment in the Philippines and substantially expanding Lufthansa Technik’s network in the country and across the Asia-Pacific region. Our sites in Manila and Clark will complement each other as two strong pillars of our growth, and together they mark an exciting new chapter for Lufthansa Technik Philippines,” Beck said.

Lufthansa Technik said the Clark facility will expand its maintenance capabilities beyond its current portfolio of Airbus A330, A340, A350 and A380 aircraft, as well as the Boeing 777, to include the Boeing 787.

The company said the expansion is intended to meet growing demand for aircraft maintenance services from airline customers across Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.