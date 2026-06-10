Boeing supplier to set up aerospace facility in Clark

Heatcon Asia, Inc., a leading global provider of composite repair solutions and a key supplier to aerospace giant Boeing, signed a 25-year lease agreement with the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) on 9 June 2026 at the Clark Aviation Capital.

CIAC President and Chief Executive Officer Jojit Alcazar and Heatcon Asia, Inc. President Howard Victor Banasky signed the lease contract in a ceremony witnessed by key officials from both organizations.

Alcazar emphasized that the partnership is a major win for the country's aerospace sector, directly aligning with the mandates of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) to drive high-value industrial growth.

“This investment represents a significant milestone in Clark’s continued emergence as a leading aviation and aerospace hub,” Alcazar said.

“Heatcon’s facilities support major aviation players in the region, including Boeing, and are expected to further strengthen Clark’s position as an attractive destination for aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services,” he added.

Alcazar also noted that by establishing its presence here, Heatcon is directly contributing to CIAC’s vision of transforming the region into a premier aerospace center in Southeast Asia.

He added that as global aircraft fleets expand and require strict safety and efficiency standards, Clark is positioning itself to capture the rising demand for world-class MRO services.

“Today’s signing formalizes a partnership rooted in innovation and global excellence. It highlights Clark’s readiness to support the growing demands of the global aerospace industry while advancing our vision of developing Clark Aviation Capital,” Alcazar noted.

Established in 1978, Heatcon is a globally recognized manufacturer that supplies hot bonders, heat blankets, and process materials to both commercial and military aviation sectors.

According to Heatcon management, the new Clark facility will serve as a strategic hub to support its rapidly growing customer base across the Asia-Pacific region, marking a pivotal step in the company’s global expansion.

Expressing his gratitude for the collaboration, Alcazar stated, “We thank Heatcon for its trust and investment in CIAC. Their growth is our growth, and we are committed to supporting the long-term success of their operations here. We hope this partnership serves as the launchpad for decades of shared success, innovation, and growth.”

Under the Marcos administration, CIAC is aggressively executing its thrust to transform the Clark Civil Aviation Complex into the Clark Aviation Capital, a dynamic, aviation-driven business, manufacturing, and logistics hub.

As the premier land and aviation development arm of the BCDA, CIAC is mandated to prime the Clark Aviation Capital for global enterprises specializing in industrial, commercial, warehousing, and high-tech manufacturing operations, solidifying the Philippines' footprint in the global logistics chain.