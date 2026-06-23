It’s a pet’s life and more

The site estimates that pet ownership is rising globally, particularly in millennial households, which tend to be smaller families and have children later in life. Even more, there is an expanding middle class is driving pet population growth in emerging markets.

Pets and animal welfare around the world

It is no wonder that animal welfare and pet care all around the world has become an issue where pet care is as important “people” — as it should be.

Here are a few. Pet care in the Netherlands involves strict welfare laws, mandatory microchipping for dogs and high-quality veterinary networks. Costs vary widely based on your pet’s needs and where you live, with common services like dog walking, local boarding and insurance being readily accessible across the country.

The country boasts excellent veterinary care, heavily influenced by Utrecht University’s renowned Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. Pet Insurance (Dierenverzekering): Pet insurance is common to protect against unexpected medical costs.

Brazil has announced a comprehensive package of reforms aimed at strengthening animal protection and welfare policies, marking a major step forward in the country’s environmental and biodiversity agenda. The measures were unveiled during the National Animals Week event held in Brasilia and organized by the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change of Brazil.

The new initiatives include stricter penalties for animal cruelty, the creation of a national policy for rescued animals during disasters, and the launch of a permanent national forum dedicated to shaping future animal welfare strategies. Authorities say the measures will guide the country’s animal protection policies between 2026 and 2030 while expanding collaboration between federal, state and municipal institutions.

The Brazilian government reports that another key measure introduced during the event was Law No. 15.355/2026, which establishes a national policy for the rescue, shelter and management of animals affected by emergencies and environmental disasters. The policy aims to reduce animal mortality during floods, fires and other extreme events that have become more frequent due to climate change.

The event took place ahead of the upcoming 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, which was held in the Brazilian city of Campo Grande in March 2026. The global meeting discussed the priorities for protecting migratory species and their habitats worldwide.

In Japan, there are multiple “Cat Islands” (neko-shima), where feline residents outnumber the human population. The two most famous are Tashirojima (Miyagi Prefecture) and Aoshima (Ehime Prefecture). Cats were originally brought to these islands to protect silkworm farms or fishing nets from mice, but they eventually multiplied.