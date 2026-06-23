Fulbright forum highlights need for nuclear workforce development in Philippines

Dubbed "Nuclear Workforce Educational Forum: A US-PH Exchange of Ideas," the event formed part of the Freedom 250 Lecture Series commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 80th anniversary of the Fulbright Program.

Representatives from higher education institutions, government agencies and major industry players, including AboitizPower and Meralco, participated in discussions aimed at strengthening awareness and understanding of nuclear education and operations.

PAEF Executive Director Julio Amador III underscored the importance of preparing a skilled workforce as the Philippines explores nuclear energy as part of its future energy mix.

"Through the Fulbright Program, we are honored to share these experiences and insights in the hope that the Philippines can build its foundations faster, smarter, and safer," Amador said.

The forum focused on two major areas: academic preparation and workforce competency development.

Fulbright Specialist Dr. Mary Lou Dunzik-Gougar and Dr. Alvie Asuncion-Astronomo of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute discussed educational requirements and foundational training, while Fulbright Specialist Vince Bowen and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority representative Engr. Michael Gayona tackled workforce development and skills readiness.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Urbanas of the U.S. Department of Energy also discussed civil nuclear cooperation between the United States and the Philippines.

Dunzik-Gougar emphasized that workforce development should begin across multiple levels of education.

"You need to have education at all levels, not just nuclear engineering degrees, but across disciplines, and from universities down to the K-12 level," she said.

Bowen highlighted the importance of preparing future plant operators early in the process.

"The most critical thing is the operations group, because you have to train them. You want them as early as possible out there training," he said.

Participants also discussed how academic instruction can be translated into practical nuclear operations and how workforce competencies can be aligned with international standards.

PAEF Chairperson and U.S. Embassy Counselor for Public Affairs Jessica Simon said workforce development would be critical to the success of any future nuclear program in the Philippines.

"Today’s forum reflects a shared aspiration: that the Philippines will not simply observe the global nuclear energy renaissance, it will help lead it," Simon said.

The forum also supported the implementation of the U.S.-Philippines 123 Agreement by fostering collaboration between American specialists and Philippine institutions on nuclear workforce development.