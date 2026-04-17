Proponents push nuclear energy as safest option

Certeza addressed common anxieties surrounding nuclear accidents, citing global data to contextualize risks.

“The World Health Organization released a definitive report on Chernobyl, which was the worst nuclear incident; less than 50 people died,” she said in Filipino.

While the UN Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation confirms 45 direct deaths linked to the 1986 disaster, experts continue to debate the long-term mortality caused by radiation exposure.

Emphasizing nuclear energy’s safety record, Certeza added: “Science and facts say nuclear is one of the safest fuel sources.”

She contrasted this with the health impacts of fossil fuels, particularly coal.

“Coal is the most dangerous of them,” she said. “According to WHO, around 2 million people per year die because of coal pollution. We just don’t feel it because we can’t see it.”

Cojuangco, who authored a House measure establishing an independent nuclear regulatory body, echoed the call for nuclear adoption and urged critics to apply similar scrutiny to existing energy sources.

“The safest way to generate electricity is through nuclear,” he said. “If you do not choose nuclear, you are accepting that more people will get sick and die prematurely.”

On radioactive waste, Certeza dismissed common fears, describing spent fuel as manageable with proper containment.

“Nuclear waste is actually spent fuel,” she said. “Once stored in dry casks and placed in deep geological isolation, it’s a problem solved.”

The advocates also cited countries that continue to expand nuclear power despite past incidents. Certeza noted that Japan restarted reactors in 2022 after shutting them down following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, while several Southeast Asian countries are pursuing nuclear development as the Philippines’ mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant remains unused.

However, independent geologists and environmental groups continue to oppose the revival of the Bataan facility, citing risks associated with Mount Natib’s volcanic structure and the nearby Lubao Fault.

To institutionalize oversight, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act in September 2025, creating the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilATOM), an independent body tasked with regulating nuclear energy in line with international standards.

With the regulator now in place, Cojuangco urged the public and media to reassess long-held perceptions.

“Think about your decades-old narrative. It’s already obsolete,” he said.