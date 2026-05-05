U.S. experts train Baguio educators in English instruction

U.S. Embassy Regional English Language Officer Jeff McIlvenna said the initiative seeks to enhance both language proficiency and subject mastery among Filipino students by equipping educators with improved teaching tools.

“By empowering Filipino faculty with tools to strengthen their English instruction, we are also helping them shape the next generation of subject matter experts who can effectively communicate complex ideas in English. This collaboration bridges a future where the United States and the Philippines can work more easily toward shared goals, making both our nations safer, stronger, and more prosperous,” McIlvenna said.

Dr. Stephanie Busbus, director of Global Relations at Saint Louis University, emphasized the broader impact of the training on the region’s academic community.

“This training has benefited the whole region through these professors and instructors to learn more ways of using English as a power and a tool in facilitating content courses. From here, we will always share and pay it forward,” Busbus said.

In addition to the training sessions, participants were introduced to the American English Toolkit, a resource package developed by the U.S. Department of State in collaboration with American educators. The toolkit includes interactive materials such as games, songs, and recorded workshops designed to support English language teaching while incorporating elements of American culture, history and the arts.

The initiative forms part of activities marking the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the United States, as well as the U.S. Freedom 250 commemoration.

The Regional English Language Office in Manila continues to support English language education programs in the Philippines through teacher training, curriculum development and resource sharing, aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.