Engineer sheds light on alleged DPWH scheme

Rivera told the court he was assigned to prepare lists of project proponents and to coordinate with contractors for “commitments” in connection with the infrastructure projects. These commitments, he said, were cash advances for which certain parties would be given an advantage in the bidding process.

He said the funds were brought to their office before being turned over to then DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, who allegedly distributed them to the designated proponents listed in their infrastructure portfolio.

However, consistent with earlier testimonies, Rivera said there were no documentary records confirming that the supposed beneficiaries actually received their shares.

Asked by Associate Justice Ronald Moreno who conceived of the arrangement, Rivera pointed to Alcantara and Bernardo.

He said the arrangement began in 2022 — five years after he joined the DPWH in 2017. Rivera described himself as the “most trusted” aide of Alcantara, who was assigned to the Bulacan District Engineering Office in 2019. He said he received a monthly incentive of P10,000 for his role.

Looking back on his involvement, Rivera said he had considered resigning from the DPWH.

He was among 16 DPWH personnel ordered suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman in September in connection with the flood control scandal. Although the suspension was lifted in March this year, he said no formal memorandum has been issued for their return to work.