Cope Thunder exercise launched

The joint training serves as a primary preparation phase for the Philippine Air Force’s upcoming participation in Exercise Pitch Black 2026, a major multinational air combat exercise scheduled to take place in Darwin, Australia, from July to August.

The wing commander of the Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon served as the guest of honor for the opening ceremony.

In his remarks, Brig. Gen. Alfredo Antonio stressed that operational readiness is built through continuous learning, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to excellence, warning airmen against complacency.

Military officials said the exercise is intended to cultivate a more capable and interoperable force, reinforcing the defense partnership between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region.