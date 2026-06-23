Best inheritance isn’t money; it’s money wisdom

The next day, she went to the mall. A few clothes, accessories, and milk teas later, most of the money was gone. Weeks later, she found something she truly wanted but could no longer afford. She was disappointed.

My friend resisted the urge to give her more money. Instead, he said, “This is part of learning.”

Months later, she admitted that earning and saving money felt very different from spending it.

That lesson stayed with her far longer than the birthday money did.

The problem with instant gratification

Today’s children live in a world where almost everything is instant. Food delivery arrives in minutes. Movies stream immediately. Online shopping takes only a few clicks. Without realizing it, children begin to expect everything right away.

The problem is that wealth doesn’t work that way. Savings grow slowly. Goals take time. Financial success requires patience.

Teaching delayed gratification

I once met a businessman whose son wanted the latest smartphone. When asked why, the boy replied, “Because all my friends have it.” The father could easily afford it, but he chose a different approach.

Instead of saying yes immediately, he asked his son to wait, think about it, and save part of the cost.

Something interesting happened. The more the boy worked toward it, the more he appreciated it. He learned that not every desire needs immediate gratification. And that lesson may be worth more than the phone itself.

Children learn more from what they see

Many parents worry about teaching financial literacy. The truth is, children learn most from our example. When they see us save before spending, they learn discipline. When they see us avoid unnecessary debt, they learn responsibility. When they see us live within our means, they learn contentment.

Financial values are caught, not taught.

The greatest inheritance is financial wisdom

Many parents dream of leaving behind properties, investments, or a large inheritance.

Those things are valuable. But money can be spent. Assets can be lost. Financial wisdom, however, can last a lifetime.

A child who learns patience, gratitude, discipline and responsible spending carries those lessons wherever life takes them.

Because our goal is not simply to raise wealthy children. Our goal is to raise wise adults. And that may be the greatest inheritance of all.

(Follow Chinkee Tan on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok for more practical tips on money, business, and financial success.)