AI momentum fuels growth outlook for local firm

The optimism comes as NMBLR.ai widens its reach beyond its initial United States client base, where it secured major local enterprises among its customers, including banks, financial institutions, retailers, and real estate developers.

“Profitability starts in 2024 because AI is in such hot demand at the starting point. Most people are just looking for how to use an AI type of help, but maybe that translated last year into a product people can use more consistently,” Damarillo told reporters.

“We think we are going to grow this year another 50 percent for that, and especially now that we started most of our first clients actually in the United States, but now we have started to grow quite large here in the Philippines, so this year we anticipate a bigger growth than 50 percent from last year,” he added.

As part of its expansion strategy, NMBLR opened Programmable, its first regional innovation hub and AI Nexus, in Makati City.

The facility is expected to support the company’s efforts to accelerate product development and strengthen its presence across Southeast Asia and North America, backed by funding from strategic partners.