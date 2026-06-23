AFP laughs off Teodoro case threat

“On the legal side, I would like to defer to the Department of National Defense for the merits of the case. On the claim that the majority of generals of the AFP would be filing a similar case, that is a joke that should be laughed at and not replied to,” Trinidad said.

“That is truly a joke. No such claim exists. Laugh at it. It’s a good joke,” he added. Trinidad likewise dismissed reports of friction between senior military officers and Teodoro over allegations involving his supposed dual citizenship.

The comments came after a group led by lawyer Russell Miraflor filed complaints last week seeking a review of Teodoro’s alleged false declarations in a Philippine passport application, falsification of public documents and perjury, subject to verification of government records.

The group also asked the Office of the Solicitor General to determine whether a quo warranto petition should be filed questioning Teodoro’s qualifications to serve as defense secretary.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, however, said the military would not dignify “baseless and unverified allegations” that seek to drag the institution into issues driven by personal motives.

The Department of National Defense earlier described the complaint filed before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office as being based on unverified allegations and improperly shifting the burden of proof to the government.

DND Legal and Legislative Affairs Service chief assistant secretary Erik Dy said it is the complainants who must present evidence to support their allegations.

“A complaint for perjury requires competent evidence, not speculation, assumptions or a fishing expedition in search of proof. Until credible and verified evidence is presented, these claims remain nothing but unproven accusations,” Dy said.

Questions about Teodoro’s alleged dual citizenship first surfaced in July last year.

DND spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong previously said Teodoro had surrendered and renounced his Maltese passport in 2021 before filing his certificate of candidacy for the 2022 senatorial elections.