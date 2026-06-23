A new space for your home opens in Cubao

Inside, visitors can discover a wide range of homewares, kitchen essentials, beauty finds, travel accessories, stationery and toys. Designed with everyday functionality in mind, the collection offers simple yet practical solutions that help make homes more comfortable, organized, and enjoyable. The store layout encourages easy browsing and discovery, whether shoppers are searching for daily necessities or looking for small upgrades that can refresh their living spaces.

The opening marks another addition to Cubao’s growing retail landscape and highlights the continued demand for accessible, design-led home and lifestyle products. Beyond its strategic location, the project was delivered entirely by the local team, from store fixtures and visual merchandising to final styling. While planning support was provided remotely, the execution was led on the ground by Filipino talent, showcasing local expertise and craftsmanship.

“This store is especially meaningful because it reflects the strength and capability of our local team. It is not just another store opening for Anko, but it’s a reflection of the incredible work our Filipino team can deliver and an important step in our continued growth in the Philippines,” said Anko Global chief executive officer Arjun Puri.

This version reduces the promotional focus on the brand and positions the story more as a lifestyle and home-focused retail opening.