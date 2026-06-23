A new space for your home opens in Cubao

A new destination for home and lifestyle essentials has opened at Level 2 of Gateway Mall 1 in Cubao, Quezon City, offering shoppers a thoughtfully curated selection of everyday products designed to enhance modern living.
Spanning 1,455 square meters, the store is situated at the heart of Araneta City, one of Metro Manila’s busiest commercial and transit hubs. Located near major transportation links, including the MRT-3 and LRT-2 lines, as well as key bus and jeepney routes, the new space provides convenient access for shoppers from across Metro Manila and neighboring provinces.
“Cubao has always been a place of connection, where people pass through, meet, and discover. And that’s exactly where Anko wants to be: part of our customers’ everyday routines. At Anko, we are guided by a simple belief that everyone should have access to well-designed, quality products at everyday affordable prices,” said Anko Philippines Interim Country Manager Kimberly Mulligan.
Inside, visitors can discover a wide range of homewares, kitchen essentials, beauty finds, travel accessories, stationery and toys. Designed with everyday functionality in mind, the collection offers simple yet practical solutions that help make homes more comfortable, organized, and enjoyable. The store layout encourages easy browsing and discovery, whether shoppers are searching for daily necessities or looking for small upgrades that can refresh their living spaces.
The opening marks another addition to Cubao’s growing retail landscape and highlights the continued demand for accessible, design-led home and lifestyle products. Beyond its strategic location, the project was delivered entirely by the local team, from store fixtures and visual merchandising to final styling. While planning support was provided remotely, the execution was led on the ground by Filipino talent, showcasing local expertise and craftsmanship.
“This store is especially meaningful because it reflects the strength and capability of our local team. It is not just another store opening for Anko, but it’s a reflection of the incredible work our Filipino team can deliver and an important step in our continued growth in the Philippines,” said Anko Global chief executive officer Arjun Puri.
This version reduces the promotional focus on the brand and positions the story more as a lifestyle and home-focused retail opening.