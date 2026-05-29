The mall’s shared social space

As more Filipinos rethink where they work, gather and seek support, Ayala Malls introduces Our Common Place — a shared space initiative designed to make malls more useful, accessible and responsive to everyday realities.

Across the metro, work arrangements continue to evolve, with many navigating remote or flexible setups that are not always supported by comfortable or productive home environments. At the same time, rising costs are reshaping how households manage daily expenses, prompting people to seek practical, accessible ways to meet their needs and support one another within their communities.