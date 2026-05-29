The mall’s shared social space

As more Filipinos rethink where they work, gather and seek support, Ayala Malls introduces Our Common Place — a shared space initiative designed to make malls more useful, accessible and responsive to everyday realities.
Across the metro, work arrangements continue to evolve, with many navigating remote or flexible setups that are not always supported by comfortable or productive home environments. At the same time, rising costs are reshaping how households manage daily expenses, prompting people to seek practical, accessible ways to meet their needs and support one another within their communities.
Launching this May across One Ayala, Greenbelt and Glorietta, Our Common Place is built around these changing everyday needs. The initiative brings together shared spaces that offer room to work, rest and connect, alongside community support features that encourage simple, meaningful acts of giving. Together, they transform the mall into more than just a destination — but a place people can return to, rely on and feel part of.
Across participating malls, visitors will find flexible spaces designed for remote work, casual meetings, creative pursuits, or simply taking a pause during the day. Equipped with open tables, charging stations, small-group seating, and quieter corners for rest, these areas are made to accommodate a variety of needs throughout the day.
Complementing these spaces are community pantries that allow mallgoers to donate essential goods with ease, creating quiet and practical opportunities to give as part of everyday routines. Designed to feel present but unobtrusive, the pantry naturally becomes part of the mall experience. Collected donations will support the Makati PUV community, particularly PUV workers, while the pantry itself remains open and accessible to anyone who may need it — simple, welcoming and without barriers.
“Today, people are looking for places that support how they live day to day,” said Mae Dichupa, Ayala Malls’ head of marketing and consumer experience. “With Our Common Place, we’re opening up spaces where people can work, pause, or spend time with others — while making it easy to help one another. It makes the mall more meaningful in everyday life.”
Find Our Common Place at these malls:
Pause with a purpose at One Ayala. At the fourth level, The Stacks offers a communal reading nook in a relaxed setting, while The Hobby Hub provides board games and hands-on activities for those looking to unplug. The community pantry is located at the upper ground level of the main mall, with satellite donation points at The Stacks and The Hobby Hub.
Focus and create at Greenbelt. The Common Place at Greenbelt 5 is designed for creative exploration, focused work, or a simple pause — with lounge seating, work desks and a coffee pop-up. A donation corner within the space allows for easy participation in giving.
Connect and stay at Glorietta. Located at the Palm Drive lobby, Our Common Place at Glorietta features communal tables, a coffee pop-up, a dedicated area for children, a community board and productivity essentials. Glorietta’s community pantry is also located within the space.