A decade of devotion: 2026 Inspired Beginnings elevates bridal artistry

To celebrate its milestone 10th anniversary, Conrad Manila unveils the 2026 edition of Inspired Beginnings, reasserting its position as an epicenter of luxury nuptial celebrations. The crowning jewel of this three-day affair is the Grand Finale Fashion Show on 27 June at 7 p.m. in the opulent Forbes Ballroom, meticulously orchestrated by legendary runway director Robby Carmona.
“For the past 10 years, Conrad Manila has had the privilege of being part of life’s most cherished milestones, particularly the beginning of lifelong journeys,” said Rupert Hallam, general manager of Conrad Manila. “Inspired Beginnings was created to honor precisely that; the beauty, emotion, and significance of every love story entrusted to us.”
This year’s edition is a tribute to this legacy, celebrating the countless weddings, partnerships and memories the premiere luxury hotel had the honor of hosting over the past decade. Significantly, this milestone brings together nine visionary Filipino fashion designers, the event transcends a traditional bridal showcase to deliver an intelligent, comprehensive look book tailored for every celebration. A sartorial study of the designer collective include:
Ryan Ablaza Uson
The Prenup & Red Carpet Vision: Uson masterfully translates high-octane Hollywood glamor into intimate, romantic pre-wedding visual narratives. His silhouettes command attention with dramatic draping and sharp tailoring meant to move fluidly in front of a lens.
Vee Tan
Whimsical Entourage & After-Party Chimeras: Tan infuses children’s entourage wear and late-night bridal attire with an ethereal, dreamlike buoyancy. Her creations balance playful textures with sophisticated structures, ensuring elegance that transitions smoothly to the dance floor.
Michael Chiu Rosero
The After-Party & Youthful Opulence: Rosero captures the euphoric spirit of the reception with precisely crafted, high-spirited silhouettes. His garments elevate post-ceremony wear into a celebratory art form through innovative textiles and meticulous micro-embellishments.
Joe San Antonio
The Ting Hun Heritage: San Antonio approaches traditional Chinese engagement attire with a profound reverence for heritage mixed with modern minimalism. Each gown acts as a pristine canvas where historical symbolism seamlessly dialogues with clean, contemporary geometry.
Manny Halasan
Filipino-Chinese Imperial Majesty: Halasan transforms the Ting Hun tradition into a breathtaking display of regal craftsmanship. Known for his intricate filigree and metallic elements, his work imbues ceremonial attire with an heirloom-quality grandeur.
Ehrran Montoya
The Avant-Garde Principal Sponsor: Montoya completely redefines matronly conventions by dressing principal sponsors in rich, sculptural architectural forms. His masterful manipulation of organic textures offers matriarchs a commanding, high-fashion presence on the aisle.
Jazel Sy
Bespoke Grandeur for Matriarchs: Sy honors the sacred role of the principal sponsor through classic romance elevated by exquisite fabrication. Her designs fuse sophisticated structural restraint with romantic romanticism, resulting in timeless luxury.
Andrea Tetangco
The Modern Bridesmaid Aesthetic: Tetangco reimagines wedding party attire with hyper-chic, refined minimalist silhouettes. Her understated approach focuses on clean lines and sophisticated color palettes that celebrate individual contemporary beauty.
Pablo Mendez
The New Era Groomsman: Mendez brings bespoke menswear principles to the forefront with flawlessly tailored, clean-lined silhouettes. His sharp tailoring and impeccable fits redefine the modern groomsman with quiet, effortless masculine luxury.
As the passage of a magnificent decade unfolds, Inspired Beginnings 2026 shifts from a simple bridal retrospective into a manifesto of contemporary Filipino couture. By harmonizing Rupert Hallam’s vision of emotional legacy with the sharp, intellectual curations of this nine-designer collective, the showcase redefines the entire architectural framework of matrimonial design. These milestone collection proves that bridal attire is no longer bound by predictable traditions. Ultimately, after 10 years of framing life’s most coveted milestones, Conrad Manila firmly established itself as the absolute epicenter where high fashion, authentic romance and vanguard artistry gracefully walk down the aisle into the next decade.