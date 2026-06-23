8 in 10 Filipinos worried about financial future, study finds

Eight out of 10 Filipinos are concerned about their financial future as rising living costs continue to put pressure on household budgets, according to a study commissioned by EastWest Ageas and conducted by consumer intelligence firm NielsenIQ.

The findings, contained in the PURPLE Report, highlight growing concerns over financial security amid persistent inflation and increasing healthcare expenses. The study found that most Filipinos have only about P50,000 in emergency savings, a level that may be insufficient to cover unexpected medical costs.