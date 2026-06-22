Typhoon ‘Francisco’ sparks early response alert

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday placed its emergency and disaster response units on high alert to assist communities as typhoon “Francisco” intensifies and strengthens the seasonal southwest monsoon.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered the activation of emergency response teams nationwide as the storm continues to develop over the Philippine Sea.
The mobilization follows directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure coordinated disaster response and immediate assistance during natural calamities.
“Police units on the ground observe disaster response protocol, and coordination with local authorities is included for a unified and quick action for the safety of the people,” Nartatez said.
He added that working with local government units remains a top priority to facilitate preemptive evacuations and protect residents in vulnerable areas.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration monitored typhoon “Francisco” 1,170 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon on Sunday afternoon.
The storm carried maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph, moving west-northwest at 25 kph.
While meteorologists do not expect Francisco to make landfall, the state weather bureau warned that the storm could significantly enhance the southwest monsoon, triggering heavy rains starting Monday.
Police units are particularly focused on low-lying and mountainous communities, where heavy downpours frequently cause flash floods and landslides.
Nartatez urged the public to monitor official weather advisories and cooperate with local safety measures in the coming days.
“We advise the public to remain vigilant and follow orders from local authorities for their own safety,” Nartatez said.