Typhoon ‘Francisco’ sparks early response alert

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday placed its emergency and disaster response units on high alert to assist communities as typhoon “Francisco” intensifies and strengthens the seasonal southwest monsoon.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered the activation of emergency response teams nationwide as the storm continues to develop over the Philippine Sea.

The mobilization follows directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure coordinated disaster response and immediate assistance during natural calamities.