Two wanted persons nabbed in Ilocos Norte

The arrest was made by virtue of a warrant issued on June 15, 2026, in connection with a case for estafa under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 10951. The court recommended a bail bond of ₱18,000.

The suspect was brought to the Rural Health Unit in Currimao for medical examination before being taken to the Currimao Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old caretaker from Barangay Darupidip, Pasuquin, was arrested at around 2:40 p.m. by personnel of the Pasuquin Municipal Police Station, with assistance from the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office, the 1st Ilocos Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the Tracker and Monitoring Team Response Unit Cluster.

Authorities said the arrest was made by virtue of a warrant issued in connection with a qualified theft case under Article 310 in relation to Articles 308 and 309 of the Revised Penal Code. The court recommended a bail bond of ₱40,000.

Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to the Rural Health Unit in Pasuquin for medical examination before being brought to the Pasuquin Municipal Police Station for documentation and processing prior to his turnover to the court of origin.

Police said both arrests were part of the continuing campaign against wanted persons in the province.