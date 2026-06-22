Sweden-Philippines forum tackles industrial risks

A key focus of the event was a presentation by Alimak, a Swedish vertical access company, titled “The Overlooked Risk in Industrial Facilities,” which addressed the persistent dangers of working at heights.

Alimak shared global best practices and discussed how advanced technologies and capacity-building programs can protect personnel and reduce workplace accidents.

Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines Anna Ferry stressed the role of the private sector in advancing United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8, which promotes decent work and economic growth.

Ferry cited that Swedish companies integrate environmentally sound practices, fair labor conditions, and anti-corruption measures into their operations because corporate social responsibility ultimately benefits business outcomes.

The forum comes amid a push by the DoLE to strengthen national safety systems following recent occupational incidents in the country.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino has ordered intensified workplace safety inspections and increased resources for the Occupational Safety and Health Center.