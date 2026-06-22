‘Sun Chaser’ fuses Filipino folklore and global talent

A new Philippine-made animated fantasy series rooted in local mythology is set to reach audiences worldwide as Sun Chaser premieres its pilot episode for free on YouTube on 23 June at 12 p.m. It is developed and produced entirely in the Philippines by Manila-based studios Toon City Animation and Playlab.

At the center of the story is Jordan Santos, voiced by Manny Jacinto, a teenager who arrives in the Philippines expecting a quiet summer. Instead, he finds himself drawn into a conflict involving ancient forces, supernatural beings, and long-buried family secrets. As chaos threatens his island home, Jordan discovers he plays a vital role in maintaining the balance between the human world and the realm of spirits.