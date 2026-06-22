‘Sun Chaser’ fuses Filipino folklore and global talent

A new Philippine-made animated fantasy series rooted in local mythology is set to reach audiences worldwide as Sun Chaser premieres its pilot episode for free on YouTube on 23 June at 12 p.m. It is developed and produced entirely in the Philippines by Manila-based studios Toon City Animation and Playlab.
At the center of the story is Jordan Santos, voiced by Manny Jacinto, a teenager who arrives in the Philippines expecting a quiet summer. Instead, he finds himself drawn into a conflict involving ancient forces, supernatural beings, and long-buried family secrets. As chaos threatens his island home, Jordan discovers he plays a vital role in maintaining the balance between the human world and the realm of spirits.
The series features a voice cast that includes Liza Soberano, Dingdong Dantes, Zia Dantes, Eugene Cordero, J.R. De Guzman, AC Bonifacio, KD Estrada and Charo Santos-Concio.
Behind the project are co-creators Bobby Pontillas and Bernard Badion, Filipino animation professionals with extensive experience in international productions. Pontillas previously worked on Disney films such as Zootopia, Moana, Big Hero 6 and Wreck-It Ralph, and received an Academy Award nomination for the animated short film One Small Step. Badion has also contributed to major studio projects, including Transformers: EarthSpark.
Even before its public debut, Sun Chaser has earned recognition on the international stage. The project won the Animation du Monde Prize at Annecy/MIFA 2025, one of the animation industry’s most prestigious platforms for emerging animation projects.
With its blend of Filipino mythology, global-caliber talent, and locally produced animation, Sun Chaser aims to showcase Philippine storytelling to a wider audience while highlighting the growing capabilities of the country’s animation industry.