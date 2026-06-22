Small irrigation project launched to curb El Niño impact

He said the facility is expected to provide irrigation water to 530 hectares of farmland and benefit 717 farmers in the province.

According to the President, the project, implemented by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), will serve agricultural areas in Barangays Abaca, San Roque, Aguipo, and Cabidian in Mabini, as well as Barangay Cayacay in Alicia.

The irrigation system includes a 32.20-meter-high, 210-meter-long dam, an ungated ogee-weir spillway, and an 11.31-kilometer main canal, which draws water from the Baujanan and Cawasan creeks for distribution to farms within the service area.

The reservoir has a capacity of 3.82 million cubic meters.

NIA said the project is expected to provide a more reliable water supply for farmers, increase cropping intensity, and improve agricultural production in the area.

Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado described the project as a lifeline for farmers and a source of strength for their families.

The Mabini-Cayacay SRIP forms part of NIA’s irrigation development program aimed at expanding irrigation coverage and supporting agricultural production nationwide.

Rito Muring, president of the Mabini-Cayacay Irrigators Association, said the project is a significant boost for more than 700 farmers who previously relied on rainwater to irrigate their farms.