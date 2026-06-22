Razon firms aid quake-hit GenSan, Sarangani

Companies and foundations associated with Enrique K. Razon Jr. quickly responded to calls for assistance following the 8 June magnitude 7.8 earthquake, supporting government-led relief efforts and affected communities across southern Mindanao.

Drawing on each company’s capabilities and resources, relief operations centered on Sarangani and General Santos.

Using its logistics network, International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), through the ICTSI Foundation Inc. (IF), procured goods and worked with the General Santos City Social Welfare and Development Office to support an orderly distribution system based on validated beneficiary lists.