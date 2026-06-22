PRO8 issues statement on Tacloban City school shooting

The PRO8 stated that the Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO) has reported three fatalities and five injured individuals who were immediately transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment and appropriate medical intervention.

The PRO8 also stated that responding police personnel secured the area and arrested one suspect, while the other was arrested after a follow-up and manhunt operations were conducted.

“The TCPO is currently conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

“PRO 8 assures the public that all necessary measures are being undertaken to ensure the immediate arrest of the remaining suspect and maintain public safety and security. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure the safety of students, school personnel, parents, and the community.”

The PRO8 has urged the public to “remain calm, refrain from disseminating unverified information, and cooperate with authorities by providing any information that may aid the ongoing investigation.”