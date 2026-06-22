DepEd Region 8 issues statement on school shooting incident

“DepEd Regional Office VIII coordinated closely with the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Schools Division Office of Tacloban City, and school authorities to ensure the safety and security of learners, teaching and non-teaching personnel, and all individuals within the school premises,” it stated.

The department also said it had already coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and other concerned agencies to facilitate the provision of appropriate assistance and psychosocial support services to affected learners and personnel.

Jimenez asserted that the incident is currently under investigation by the PNP, further asking the public to refrain from spreading unverified information.

“The safety, security, and well-being of our learners and personnel remain our highest priority. DepEd Regional Office VIII is committed to providing the necessary support to the affected school community and to working closely with partner agencies to ensure that schools remain safe, secure, and conducive spaces for learning,” it added.

The department also calls on the public to hope for the healing and recovery of all those affected by the incident.

Authorities said updates will be provided through official channels as information becomes available.