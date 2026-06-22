Poa: Duterte pre-impeachment trial may continue until Thursday

Defense counsel Michael Poa said Monday that the pre-trial proceedings remain focused on identifying evidence that may later be presented during the trial proper.

"So far okay naman. Nasa marking pa rin tayo," Poa told reporters after the second day of pre-trial proceedings.

While both sides are seeking to expedite the proceedings, he said the volume of documentary evidence could keep the pre-trial conference occupied until Thursday.

"Both the defense and the prosecution gusto naman naming dalawa na mapabilis at matapos na ito para makapag-prepare din kami for trial itself. But just with the voluminous documents, I think we're looking at Thursday," he added.

Poa said the bulk of the records being marked relate to two of the impeachment articles: allegations involving confidential funds and unexplained wealth.

According to Poa, the records include Commission on Audit reports, acknowledgment receipts, Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs), and other documents that were previously discussed during House hearings that led to Duterte's impeachment.

Poa, however, stressed that the ongoing marking process should not be interpreted as an admission of the validity of any document.

"Ito po ay purely for identification purposes lamang. Marking lang," he said.

"Wala pong admission dito, walang admission of authenticity, walang admission on admissibility of the document itself."

Under impeachment procedures, evidence is marked and identified during pre-trial to facilitate its presentation once trial hearings begin. Questions regarding authenticity, admissibility and evidentiary value are typically resolved later by the impeachment court.

The defense lawyer likewise rejected suggestions that his camp was attempting to block the inclusion of certain records at this stage.

"Wala po. Wala tayong bina-block kahit ano," he said.

House prosecutors questioned the defense's earlier efforts to challenge documents allegedly not attached to the Articles of Impeachment.

Poa maintained that the defense's objections involve legal arguments that would be addressed at the appropriate time and forum.

The Senate impeachment court began pre-trial proceedings last week after directing both sides to submit pre-trial briefs containing witness lists, documentary evidence and proposed stipulations.

Questions regarding authenticity, admissibility and evidentiary value are typically resolved later by the impeachment court.