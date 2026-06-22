Parañaque schools division investigates sexual abuse allegations

This announcement followed a series of protest actions and walkouts staged by students at Parañaque National High School on Monday to denounce the alleged misconduct.

“The protection, welfare, and best interests of our learners remain our highest priority,” the division office said in a statement. Officials added that support mechanisms have been activated for the affected students to safeguard their rights and well-being.

The division did not disclose the number of individuals involved or the specific details of the allegations, but confirmed it is working with law enforcement and local authorities to handle the case.

School officials urged victims, witnesses, and anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist investigators. They also appealed to the public to stop sharing unverified information and online materials that could compromise the inquiry or violate the privacy and safety of minors.

“To preserve the integrity of the proceedings and protect all parties concerned, we respectfully urge the public to refrain from sharing unverified information,” the statement read.