MMDA: Flooding incidents down as estero cleanup gains ground

"Ngayon, hindi pa umaabot sa sampu per day pag umulan. Parang lima, minsan anim, minsan pito lang yung mga areas na nagba-baha," Navarro said during the agency's "Kwentong Kalsada" podcast.

Metro Manila has more than 100 identified flood-prone areas, according to MMDA records.

The official said the agency has exceeded its cleanup targets under the Bayanihan sa Estero program, which was launched in August 2025 to restore waterways and improve water flow across the capital region.

The MMDA initially identified 23 priority creeks located near flood-prone communities but eventually cleared 37 esteros last year.

As of May 2026, the agency had already rehabilitated 40 waterways, surpassing its target of 25 for the year.

"We really want na yung impact makita kaagad," Navarro said.

The agency's cleanup operations have focused on removing accumulated garbage, silt and water hyacinths that restrict the movement of water through creeks and drainage channels.

Navarro said waste remains one of the biggest contributors to urban flooding, noting that the MMDA hauled about 7,000 tons of garbage from esteros from August to December last year. Another 4,000 tons were collected during the first half of 2026 alone.

"We are just talking dun sa na-haul na basura sa estero pa lang. Not to mention yung sa pumping stations, drainage at laterals," he said.

Among the items recovered during cleanup drives were mattresses, cushions, furniture and other bulky waste that can obstruct waterways.

The official said the volume of garbage collected this year may also indicate improving public compliance with waste disposal rules, although he stressed that sustained discipline remains crucial.

"If I am going to translate that, hopefully may konting disiplina na," Navarro said.

The MMDA launched the Bayanihan sa Estero program alongside several national government agencies, including the Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Labor and Employment, and Department of Education.

Navarro said government interventions alone would not be enough to solve Metro Manila's flooding problems.

"Ang paglilinis ng kapaligiran ay hindi magagawa ng isang tao lamang," he said. "Kailangan ang pakikipagtulungan ng bawat mamamayan."

The MMDA expects cleanup operations to continue throughout the rainy season as it works to further reduce flooding in the metropolis.