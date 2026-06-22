Leonen urges new lawyers to embrace Shari’ah practice

Leonen made the remarks during his keynote address at the Purplehood and Testimonial for the 2025 Bar Passers of the Mindanao State University College of Law in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

"The Shari’ah is not external to our legal system. It should not be at the margins. It is part of the law of the land," Leonen said.

He noted that Shari’ah predates the formation of the modern Philippine state and constitutes a complete legal system with civil, commercial, political, and religious dimensions.

Despite its recognition, Leonen said much work remains to ensure that justice is genuinely inclusive for Muslim communities.

"It starts with lawyers who pass the Bar recognizing that it is essential for them to also become Shari’ah lawyers," he said.

Leonen highlighted ongoing efforts under the Supreme Court's Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027 to strengthen the administration and recognition of Shari’ah in the country.

These initiatives include a comprehensive review of the current Shari’ah justice framework, revisiting qualifications for the Shari’ah Special Bar Examinations, reinforcing institutional support for Shari’ah courts, and pursuing closer engagement with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines toward integrating Shari’ah practice into the broader legal profession.

The senior magistrate also commended MSU for producing lawyers who understand the realities faced by Muslim communities and for its long-standing contribution to developing Shari’ah counselors.

"You have the advantage of having more knowledge than any ordinary lawyer," Leonen told the new lawyers.

He emphasized that advancing Shari’ah justice requires legal practitioners who possess not only competence in the law but also cultural sensitivity, intellectual rigor, humility, and a commitment to social justice.

"The development of Shari’ah justice systems will require lawyers who possess not only legal competence, but also cultural sensitivity, intellectual rigor, humility, and genuine commitment to understand how this affects our people," he said.

Leonen expressed confidence that the new members of the legal profession are prepared to take on the challenge of helping build a more inclusive justice system for all Filipinos.