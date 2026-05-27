MSU celebrates record 73 Bar exam passers

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Mindanao State University (MSU) honored 73 successful passers of the September 2025 Bar examinations during its Purplehood and New Lawyers Testimonial marking the highest number of new lawyers produced by the main campus since its College of Law was established.

The event, held at the Ranaw Business Hotel, also marked the first time a sitting Supreme Court justice attended the university’s testimonial.

Annabelle Cañazares-Mindalano, officer-in-charge and dean of the MSU College of Law, described the achievement as a testament to the institution’s commitment to legal education and public service.