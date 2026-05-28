Bringing justice closer to Muslim Filipinos

On 18 September 2025, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed into law Republic Act 12304, a measure designed to make the Philippine justice system more inclusive and responsive to the needs of Muslim Filipinos.

The law amends Republic Act (RA) 9997, otherwise known as the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos Act of 2009, by expanding the mandate of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) to ensure equitable access to Shari’ah Courts.

At first glance, the law may appear highly technical. In reality, it addresses a practical and longstanding concern faced by many Muslim Filipinos: the difficulty of accessing Shari’ah Courts, particularly for those residing in areas where such courts are not physically available.

Under Presidential Decree 1083, or the Code of Muslim Personal Laws of the Philippines, Shari’ah Courts exercise jurisdiction over matters involving Muslim personal and family relations, such as marriage, divorce, succession and guardianship.