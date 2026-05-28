Bringing justice closer to Muslim Filipinos

On 18 September 2025, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed into law Republic Act 12304, a measure designed to make the Philippine justice system more inclusive and responsive to the needs of Muslim Filipinos.
The law amends Republic Act (RA) 9997, otherwise known as the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos Act of 2009, by expanding the mandate of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) to ensure equitable access to Shari’ah Courts.
At first glance, the law may appear highly technical. In reality, it addresses a practical and longstanding concern faced by many Muslim Filipinos: the difficulty of accessing Shari’ah Courts, particularly for those residing in areas where such courts are not physically available.
Under Presidential Decree 1083, or the Code of Muslim Personal Laws of the Philippines, Shari’ah Courts exercise jurisdiction over matters involving Muslim personal and family relations, such as marriage, divorce, succession and guardianship.
Despite their importance, however, these courts remain limited in number and geographical reach. Many Muslim Filipinos living outside Mindanao and other areas without established Shari’ah Courts have long been compelled to travel considerable distances merely to file pleadings or attend proceedings. For ordinary citizens, this often means additional expense, inconvenience and delay.
RA 12304 seeks to bridge this gap by strengthening the Bureau of Legal Affairs of the NCMF.
The law expressly authorizes the Bureau to assist litigants in filing pleadings and other submissions before the proper Shari’ah Courts, particularly for Muslim Filipinos residing in regions where no such courts exist.
In coordination with the Supreme Court, the NCMF is likewise tasked with establishing a formal mechanism that would facilitate filings involving both Shari’ah Circuit Courts and Shari’ah District Courts.
More importantly, the law recognizes that access to justice in the modern era cannot rely solely on physical infrastructure. It must also embrace technology.
To this end, RA 12304 directs the NCMF and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, in coordination with the Supreme Court, to develop a digital platform for the paperless filing of pleadings and court submissions in Shari’ah Courts.
This initiative mirrors the broader digital transformation taking place within the Philippine judiciary and reflects an understanding that technology can democratize access to legal remedies.
Equally significant is the law’s recognition of the importance of privacy and confidentiality. The measure expressly provides that the NCMF shall not retain copies of digital documents transmitted through the platform. In an age where data privacy concerns continue to grow, this safeguard reassures litigants that sensitive family and personal matters remain protected.
The law likewise enhances the institutional capacity of the government to better understand and respond to the needs of Muslim Filipinos. It requires the NCMF and the Philippine Statistics Authority to coordinate in gathering statistical data relating to Muslim births, marriages, and deaths. It also mandates the submission of annual implementation reports to Congress, thereby promoting accountability and continued oversight.
Ultimately, RA 12304 is more than a procedural reform. It is a recognition that access to justice should not depend on one’s location or economic means. Courts exist not merely as institutions of adjudication but as instruments through which citizens may vindicate their rights and preserve their dignity.
By bringing Shari’ah justice closer to Muslim Filipinos and integrating digital solutions into the process, the law affirms an important constitutional principle: that the promise of justice must be meaningful, accessible and inclusive for all.