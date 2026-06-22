Ledger of accountability

Traditional public financial systems were built for administrative control, not real-time public scrutiny. As a result, a small number of actors can see the full picture of budget execution while citizens, legislators, watchdog groups, and even oversight institutions often see only fragments.

This is where blockchain becomes politically relevant — not as a technological fad, but as an institutional reform.

While most people associate blockchain with cryptocurrencies, its greater value lies in its ability to function as a tamper-resistant ledger. Transactions are time-stamped, cryptographically linked, and recorded in a manner that makes unauthorized alteration extremely difficult.

Applied to public budgeting, blockchain can create a continuous and verifiable record of how public funds move from appropriation to expenditure.

Imagine a school-building program. Once Congress appropriates funds, allocations are recorded on the ledger. Budget releases, procurement awards, progress payments, project completion, and liquidation are all documented in sequence. Every transaction leaves a trace. The result is not merely a digital record but a chain of accountability that can be independently reviewed at any time.

The significance is profound. Corruption may not disappear, but concealment becomes far more difficult. Records cannot be quietly altered, delayed, or selectively withheld without detection.

The political consequence is even more important: accountability shifts from retrospective investigation to continuous visibility.

In such a system, ghost projects become easier to detect. Suspicious payment flows become easier to trace. Questions about where public money went no longer depend entirely on whistleblowers, leaks, or years of forensic auditing.

But technology alone is not enough. Governance design matters.

The most appropriate approach is a permissioned consortium blockchain in which validation is shared among independent institutions such as the Department of Budget and Management, the Commission on Audit, the Bureau of the Treasury, Congress, the Ombudsman, selected state universities, and accredited civil society organizations.

No single agency controls the ledger. No single institution can rewrite the financial history. Oversight is embedded in the system itself.

Public access is equally important. Citizens should not be passive recipients of annual reports. They should be able to see, in near real time, how funds move from authorization to implementation. Transparency becomes continuous rather than retrospective.

Smart contracts can strengthen this framework further. Funds can be programmed for release only when predefined conditions are met, such as verified project milestones or documented completion stages. This reduces opportunities for discretionary manipulation and strengthens financial discipline.

Equally important, the system should be open source. Public financial infrastructure should not depend on proprietary software whose inner workings cannot be independently examined.

Universities, cybersecurity expertsand civil society groups should be able to audit not only the transactions, but also the code governing them. Transparency also the code governing them. Transparency must extend to both data and architecture.

None of this eliminates the need for strong institutions. Blockchain does not prevent bid rigging, overpricing, political patronage, or collusion among contractors. It does not replace investigative journalism, procurement reform, or independent prosecution.

What it does is transform the evidentiary environment. Once actions are recorded, they cannot be quietly rewritten. Disputes become traceable. Accountability becomes easier to enforce.

Cybersecurity also remains critical. While blockchain is highly resistant to ledger-level tampering, vulnerabilities can arise through compromised credentials, flawed software, weak endpoint security, or collusion among validators. Robust safeguards and continuous audits remain essential.

The larger challenge, however, is political rather than technical.

Any system that increases visibility in public spending will inevitably face resistance from those who benefit from opacity. The question is whether reform-minded leaders and institutions are willing to embrace a system that makes government actions more visible and therefore more accountable.

I am deeply grateful to Ann Cuisia, Andre Viorica, Gen Boy Santiago, Eli Rabadon, Meric Mara, and many others who have helped educate me and continue to advocate for systems-level reform and on how technologies such as blockchain can strengthen public accountability when properly designed and governed. Their insights have reinforced the view that transparency should not depend solely on the integrity of individuals but should be built into the institutions themselves.

There is reason to hope that this conversation can continue within the government. Senator Bam Aquino has championed technology-driven reforms and innovation-oriented governance.

One hopes he and other reform advocates will continue to take up the cudgels for initiatives that modernize public financial management and strengthen public trust through greater transparency.

Ultimately, blockchain is not about replacing governance. It is about making governance harder to obscure.

A ledger-based budgeting system does not promise a perfect government. It promises a visible government. And in a democracy, visibility is not a luxury or a mere technical innovation. It is a democratic infrastructure — the foundation of accountability.

The future of public finance should not be measured by how well governments explain where the money went after it had been spent. It should be measured by whether citizens can verify, in real time, where their money is going.

This is the promise of a true ledger of accountability.