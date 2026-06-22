Lago duo conquers Father’s Day golfest

DAVAO CITY — The father and son tandem of Carlo and Ethan Lago emerged triumphant in the Father’s Day Fun Golf “Fore the Love of Dad” over the weekend at the South Pacific Golf Club Davao.

They finished with a 61 to bring home the gross trophy, leaving past the father and son pair of Karlos and Alejandro Alba (64) and the duo of AC Sian and Karl Go (66) at first and second runners-up, respectively.