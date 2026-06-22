Heritage cuisine takes centerstage at tour guides’ convention in Bulacan

Cultural ambassadors

Anchored on the theme “Guiding the Taste of History: The Role of Tour Guides in Promoting Culinary Heritage Tourism,” the convention highlighted the crucial role of tour guides in preserving and promoting cultural heritage.

CLTGA chairperson Marichelle Bernardo said the theme underscored the vital work of tour guides as “storytellers, educators and cultural ambassadors.”

“Beyond showcasing destinations, we help preserve and interpret the traditions, communities and histories that give meaning to our culinary heritage,” she said.

Bernardo emphasized that safeguarding heritage extends beyond the conservation of historic structures and landmarks.

“Safeguarding our heritage includes protecting not only our historic sites but also our intangible cultural treasures — our crafts, local knowledge, culinary traditions and community practices,” she said.

“Through tourism, we can ensure that these legacies continue to inspire future generations while creating opportunities for our communities,” she added.

‘Lasa’ tours

A major component of the convention was the series of “Lasa” tours, which brought participants to different towns and cities in Bulacan to experience the province’s culinary traditions in the communities where they continue to thrive.

The itineraries included visits to Barasoain Church and the historic churches of Baliwag, Bocaue, and Calumpit, as well as the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto in San Jose del Monte.