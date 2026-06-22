Heritage cuisine takes centerstage at tour guides’ convention in Bulacan

Bulacan once again showcased its celebrated hospitality, rich culinary traditions, and diverse cultural and natural heritage as it welcomed tour guides from across the Philippines for a national gathering.
The province hosted the 13th National Tour Guides Convention and General Assembly of the Philippine Federation of Professional Tour Guide Associations Inc. (TGFED), held from 14 to 16 June. The event was organized by the Guides Alliance of Bulacan At Your Service (GABAY) and co-presented by the Central Luzon Tour Guides’ Association (CLTGA).
Hosted by the City Government of Malolos and several local government units — particularly the City of San Jose del Monte — with the support of the Department of Tourism Region III and the Provincial Government of Bulacan, the convention drew approximately 300 tour guides from the Ilocos Region to the Zamboanga Peninsula and the Davao Region.
Throughout the gathering, participants sampled an array of traditional Bulakeño dishes, delicacies, and sweets. These included hamon Bulakenya and pinaso, Calumpit longganisa, Malolos’ empanada de kaliskis, San Jose del Monte’s chicharon dipped in peanut butter, Baliwag’s bicho-bicho, Bustos’ minasa and San Miguel’s renowned pastillas.
Cultural ambassadors
Anchored on the theme “Guiding the Taste of History: The Role of Tour Guides in Promoting Culinary Heritage Tourism,” the convention highlighted the crucial role of tour guides in preserving and promoting cultural heritage.
CLTGA chairperson Marichelle Bernardo said the theme underscored the vital work of tour guides as “storytellers, educators and cultural ambassadors.”
“Beyond showcasing destinations, we help preserve and interpret the traditions, communities and histories that give meaning to our culinary heritage,” she said.
Bernardo emphasized that safeguarding heritage extends beyond the conservation of historic structures and landmarks.
“Safeguarding our heritage includes protecting not only our historic sites but also our intangible cultural treasures — our crafts, local knowledge, culinary traditions and community practices,” she said.
“Through tourism, we can ensure that these legacies continue to inspire future generations while creating opportunities for our communities,” she added.
‘Lasa’ tours
A major component of the convention was the series of “Lasa” tours, which brought participants to different towns and cities in Bulacan to experience the province’s culinary traditions in the communities where they continue to thrive.
The itineraries included visits to Barasoain Church and the historic churches of Baliwag, Bocaue, and Calumpit, as well as the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto in San Jose del Monte.
Participants also visited Bistro Maloleño; the Calumpit town market and Orante’s Floating Restaurant; the North Polo Club in Pulilan; and the Innovative Tissue Culture Laboratory for Ornamental Plants in Guiguinto.
Other destinations included Malayah Art Space and Café in Bulakan; Madriao’s Jungle Edge Farm in the remote municipality of Doña Remedios Trinidad; and a Dumagat community in the barangay of San Isidro in San Jose del Monte.
Lectures and discussions on culinary heritage were held on the final day of the convention at the Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center. Speakers included food historians Ige Ramos and Jaime Corpuz, broadcast journalist Susan Enriquez, heritage advocate Stephen Pamorada and this writer.
The three-day event was supported by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Philippine Airlines, Bahay Makabayan, and other local and regional partners.