DonBelle's ‘Tayo Sa Wakas’ crosses P110M, expands overseas rollout

Star Cinema celebrates a major milestone as its anniversary release Tayo Sa Wakas has earned over P110 million at the box office as of 19 June, cementing its place among the year’s top-performing Filipino films.

Now on its fourth week in local cinemas, the film also marks the biggest box office achievement yet for Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, who previously teamed up in Love Is Color Blind and An Inconvenient Love.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, the movie continues its international run with screenings already underway in Canada, Guam, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. It is set to reach more Asian territories soon, opening in Hong Kong on 21 June, followed by Singapore and Malaysia on 25 June, and Taiwan on 10 July, with Macau screenings expected to follow.

The film follows Cisco (Donny) and Cheska (Belle), a couple once inseparable in both love and career, who are now forced to confront diverging dreams. As tensions rise, they embark on a final “breakup trip” to decide whether to part ways for good or give their relationship one last chance.