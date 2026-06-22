DILG says Unified 911 helping save lives nationwide

According to the DILG, the nationwide emergency response system has achieved a 97.23 percent efficiency rate since its launch in 2025, reflecting its effectiveness in receiving, processing, and responding to emergency calls.

The agency said the initiative supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to improve public safety and emergency preparedness by providing Filipinos with a reliable emergency hotline.

Through coordination among local government units, the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, emergency medical services, and hospitals, the system enables the rapid dispatch of responders and timely medical intervention.

The DILG cited a recent collision involving a bus and a jeepney in Butuan City where emergency responders were immediately dispatched after a 911 call was received. Six injured individuals were subsequently transported to hospitals for treatment.

In another case in San Juan, La Union, emergency responders arrived within three minutes of receiving a report about a road accident. Five injured individuals were given first aid before being brought to Bacnotan District Hospital.

The agency stressed that prompt emergency response is crucial, particularly in road accidents and life-threatening situations.

"Maaasahan ang 911 sa mabilis na pagresponde ng mga frontliners sa mga aksidente sa lansangan at iba pang emergency. Kaya hinihikayat natin ang publiko na gamitin nang tama at responsable ang 911 upang agad na maalalayan ang mga nangangailangan ng tulong," the DILG said.

The department added that the Unified 911 system remains a vital component of the government's efforts to improve emergency services and ensure faster assistance for communities nationwide.