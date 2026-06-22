DepEd scraps grade transmutation in bid to curb grade inflation



Under Department Order No. 015, DepEd is introducing a standards-based grading system aimed at addressing concerns over grade inflation, inconsistent promotion standards, and the need for more reliable learner data.





“Dapat nakabatay sa tunay na pagkatuto ang pag-akyat ng bata sa susunod na grade level. Sa pagtanggal ng transmutation, mas pinapalakas natin ang accountability sa buong sistema — mula sa curriculum implementation at classroom instruction hanggang sa assessment at academic support para sa learners,” said Education Secretary Sonny Angara.



Under the previous system, raw scores were converted through a transmutation table, allowing lower raw grades to be adjusted upward. DepEd said the revised policy will gradually eliminate this practice so that grades directly correspond to learners' actual performance.



For School Year 2026-2027, transmutation will remain in place using an adjusted table, where a raw grade of 70 will still translate to the passing grade of 75. Beginning School Year 2027-2028, however, transmutation will be removed for learners in Grades 4 to 12, meaning a raw grade of 75 will directly correspond to a term grade of 75 without any mathematical adjustment.



The agency said it has already conducted orientations for regional offices, schools division offices, school leaders, and teachers to ensure consistent implementation of the new policy nationwide.



DepEd emphasized that the change is not intended to make grading more difficult or increase student failure rates. Instead, officials said the revised system is designed to provide a more accurate picture of learners' progress and allow schools to identify learning gaps earlier.



The department also clarified that existing promotion and retention policies remain in effect, and that the removal of transmutation should not automatically result in higher retention rates.



“Hindi sapat na maipasa lang ang bata mula isang grade level papunta sa susunod. Ang mahalaga, umuusad siya na dala ang kaalaman, kakayahan, at values na kailangan niya para magtagumpay sa paaralan at sa buhay,” Angara said.



The revised guidelines also strengthen the role of classroom assessment by treating it as a continuous component of teaching and learning rather than merely a tool for computing grades. Teachers are expected to use formative assessments to identify learning gaps, provide feedback, and implement remediation or enrichment interventions.



Meanwhile, DepEd will gradually introduce a descriptive grading system for younger learners. Beginning in School Year 2026-2027, Kindergarten and Grade 1 students will receive descriptive assessments instead of numerical grades. The approach will expand to include Grade 2 in School Year 2027-2028 and Grade 3 by School Year 2028-2029.



For Grades 4 to 12, numerical grades will remain but will be accompanied by clearer qualitative descriptions intended to help students, parents, and teachers better understand learners' proficiency levels and instructional needs.



The department said it will support implementation through teacher training, technical assistance, updated assessment tools, revised school forms, and monitoring mechanisms.



DepEd said the reforms seek to uphold higher academic standards while ensuring that learners receive the support needed to meet them.