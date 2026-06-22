BOC accelerates digital transformation with new customs systems

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said modernization goes beyond simply digitizing existing processes.

"Modernization is not merely about digitizing existing processes. It is about creating a fully automated and interconnected trade ecosystem where stakeholders can transact more efficiently, transparently, and with fewer documentary requirements," Nepomuceno said.

At the center of the initiative is the Customs Processing System, the agency's next-generation platform designed to streamline and automate customs procedures through a fully digital and integrated environment.

The system will serve as the primary platform for the submission, processing, and clearance of customs declarations, manifests, and other trade-related documents.

The BOC said its transition toward paperless customs processing is already underway.

Among the initiatives currently in place is the electronic certificate of payment, which has significantly reduced the need for physical payment documents. Meanwhile, the Electronic Air Waybill, which is under development, is expected to further streamline air cargo processing by minimizing documentary requirements.

Complementing the new platform is the National Single Window, which aims to build a more efficient and digitally enabled customs environment while promoting transparency and reducing face-to-face transactions.

Although most customs processes have already been digitized, the agency noted that some paper-based requirements remain because several permits, licenses, clearances, certifications, and other regulatory documents issued by partner government agencies have yet to be fully integrated into a unified electronic system.

Through the National Single Window, the BOC is coordinating closely with these agencies to facilitate the seamless electronic exchange of regulatory documents required for import and export transactions.

The agency said that as more government offices become integrated into the platform, stakeholders can expect faster processing times, fewer documentary requirements, improved regulatory coordination, and a more efficient trading environment.

The modernization program forms part of the BOC's broader efforts to improve ease of doing business, enhance revenue collection, and strengthen border management through digital innovation.