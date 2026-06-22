Actress Angel Guardian finds her wings in best actress breakthrough

On Instagram, the Sparkle star shared a photo of herself onstage holding her award.

“Got my first-ever Best Actress Award for portraying Deia in Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre,” she wrote.

“Nakakataba ng puso na may nakakakita at nakakaappreciate ng talento at pamamaraan mo bilang aktor—nakakaganang mas pagbutihin pa ang bawat trabahong ipinagkakatiwala at bawat proyekto na darating.”

Angel also expressed her gratitude to the award-giving body.

With this international Best Actress recognition, congratulations are in order for Angel Guardian, with hopes for more exciting roles ahead. /Alwin Ignacio