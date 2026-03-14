Jillian Ward turns sweet 16 in showbiz

“We’ve seen you grow as an artist and as a person. Sobrang galing ng evolution mo (Your evolution is so great). You can reinvent yourself, and you’re always the star,” she said.

Marcelo likewise praised Ward’s dedication and talent, adding that the network looks forward to continuing its journey with the young actress in the years ahead.

Ward, for her part, expressed gratitude to the network that has supported her since the early days of her career.

“I am so happy because GMA, they don’t value their artists because they are artists, they value their artists as people,” she shared.

The actress first captured viewers’ hearts in the series Trudis Liit and later gained even wider recognition for her role as Dra. Analyn in the long-running afternoon drama Abot-Kamay na Pangarap. She also took on notable roles in My Ilonggo Girl and delivered a memorable performance in KMJS: Gabi ng Lagim The Movie.

Most recently, Ward is showcasing another side of her talent in the action-drama Never Say Die on GMA Prime.

Beyond acting, Ward has also earned praise for her singing and stage performances. This year, she adds another milestone to her growing list of achievements with the release of a new single, further highlighting her versatility as an all-around entertainer.Over the years, Ward has grown from a child star into one of her generation’s most versatile actresses, building a body of work that has resonated strongly with Filipino audiences.