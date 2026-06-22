A sweeter experience: 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' brings sign language to stage

Going to the theater is all about escaping into a world of magic, but for a long time, live shows have not been as accessible to everyone as they should be. That is why the team behind the upcoming Manila run of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is taking a major step toward inclusion.

A show for everyone

On 22 July, The Theatre at Solaire will host a special performance featuring live Filipino Sign Language interpretation. To make this happen, Broadway International Group, Broadway Asia Group, AMA Group of Companies, and GMG Productions partnered with Deaf consultants and interpreters from the Benilde Center for Education Advancement of the Deaf and the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies.

The goal is simple: ensure Deaf and hard-of-hearing theatergoers can fully experience the show's music, storytelling, and spectacle.