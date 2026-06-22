A sweeter experience: 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' brings sign language to stage

Going to the theater is all about escaping into a world of magic, but for a long time, live shows have not been as accessible to everyone as they should be. That is why the team behind the upcoming Manila run of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is taking a major step toward inclusion.
On 22 July, The Theatre at Solaire will host a special performance featuring live Filipino Sign Language interpretation. To make this happen, Broadway International Group, Broadway Asia Group, AMA Group of Companies, and GMG Productions partnered with Deaf consultants and interpreters from the Benilde Center for Education Advancement of the Deaf and the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies.
The goal is simple: ensure Deaf and hard-of-hearing theatergoers can fully experience the show's music, storytelling, and spectacle.
To provide the best view of both the stage and the interpreters, a dedicated orchestra section has been reserved for Deaf audience members and their companions. These seats are available with a 20 percent discount using the promo code ACCESSSEATS. Holders of valid PWD IDs may also avail themselves of the standard PWD discount through physical TicketWorld outlets.
According to Marc Routh, CEO of Broadway Asia, live theater should be an experience everyone can enjoy.
"We're proud to continue expanding access to the performing arts through this FSL-interpreted performance," he said. "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a story about imagination, possibility, and wonder, and we're excited to help make that experience more inclusive for members of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community."
The initiative is part of a broader effort by GMG Productions, which has been working with sign language professionals to improve accessibility in international theater productions presented in the Philippines.
The musical arrives in Manila following a sold-out run at Shanghai Culture Square. It will run from 8 to 26 July at The Theatre at Solaire.
Local theatergoers are also eager to see multi-awarded performer Karylle take on the role of Mrs. Bucket in the Manila staging.
Based on Roald Dahl's beloved story, the musical follows young Charlie Bucket after he discovers a golden ticket granting him entry into Willy Wonka's extraordinary chocolate factory.
The stage adaptation features chocolate rivers, nut-sorting squirrels, Oompa-Loompas, and a score that combines songs from the 1971 film, including "Pure Imagination" and "The Candy Man," with original music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.
Producers Simone Genatt and Marc Routh have described the production as an immersive theatrical experience designed to transport audiences into Wonka's fantastical world.
To create the show's larger-than-life effects, the creative team incorporated hologauze 3D technology and enlisted Las Vegas illusion designer Tim Clothier to develop the production's stage magic.
Clothier said creating new illusions for Willy Wonka, a character synonymous with imagination, was a dream project.
For audiences attending the special sign language-interpreted performance, it also represents a meaningful step toward making theater more accessible to all.